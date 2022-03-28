Brokerages Expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.18. CGI reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIB. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CGI by 370.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after buying an additional 60,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CGI by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after buying an additional 72,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.64. The company had a trading volume of 128,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,009. CGI has a 52 week low of $77.25 and a 52 week high of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.89 and a 200 day moving average of $85.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About CGI (Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.