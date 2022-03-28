Brokerages Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.38.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $84.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $84.39 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,927,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after purchasing an additional 896,250 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Hasbro by 35.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after purchasing an additional 628,083 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

