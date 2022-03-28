Brokerages Expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Quipt Home Medical also posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on QIPT. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIPT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,576,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 160,250 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 131,747 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIPT opened at $4.31 on Monday. Quipt Home Medical has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

