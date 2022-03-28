Brokerages Set Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) PT at $18.20

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

CABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 171,529 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,944,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

