Brokerages Set Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Target Price at $35.33

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSE FTAI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -91.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

