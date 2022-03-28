Brokerages Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target at $88.10

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.93. 9,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,543. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

