Brokerages Set Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target at $49.60

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $24.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 348.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

