Brokerages Set Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target at $49.60

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.60.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $24.60.
About Mirum Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.