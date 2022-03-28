Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT at $3,212.88

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,212.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RIO opened at $79.52 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

