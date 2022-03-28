Brokerages Set Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target at $15.31

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.31.

A number of analysts have commented on RWAY shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

RWAY opened at $14.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 63.93%. Research analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 17,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129,977.00 per share, with a total value of $2,283,175,982.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 431,307 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,603,787 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,441,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Runway Growth Finance (Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.