Brokerages Set Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) PT at $22.88

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Snap One alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snap One in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Snap One by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 162,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Snap One by 2,114.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Snap One by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Snap One during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.02. 2,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,216. Snap One has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Snap One (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.