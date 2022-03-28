Brokerages Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT at $931.36

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $931.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tesla from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,010.64 on Friday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $889.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $945.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,076 shares of company stock worth $70,549,604 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.