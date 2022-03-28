Brokerages Set Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target at $106.95

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.95.

TXRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TXRH opened at $81.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $198,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,209 in the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,405,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 64,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,312,000 after buying an additional 186,336 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $3,934,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

