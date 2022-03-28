Brokerages Set TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Price Target at $721.94

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $721.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045 in the last quarter. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $264,267,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 240.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $675.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $639.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $632.18. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

