Brokerages Set Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Target Price at GBX 920

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 920 ($12.11).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WKP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.82) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.53) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Liberum Capital lowered their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.70) to GBX 920 ($12.11) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.90) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 850 ($11.19) in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Workspace Group stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 690.50 ($9.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,076. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 746.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 811.13. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 592.50 ($7.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 979 ($12.89).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.