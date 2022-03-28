Brokerages Set Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT at $96.40

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of ZNTL stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,202. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.34.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $93,928.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,227 shares of company stock worth $9,100,173 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

