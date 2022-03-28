BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, lifted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.01. BRP has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $102.96.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 280.96% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRP will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at $33,489,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

