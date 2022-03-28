BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$146.00 at Raymond James

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s current price.

DOO has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$130.00 target price on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$136.27.

Shares of TSE DOO traded up C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$97.53. The stock had a trading volume of 193,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,156. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$129.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$105.14. The firm has a market cap of C$8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

