Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Raised by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Shares of BURL opened at $182.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.91. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.15 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $288.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.