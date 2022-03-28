CaixaPay (CXP) Reaches Market Cap of $7.89 Million

CaixaPay (CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.29 or 0.07026510 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,827.82 or 0.99820275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

