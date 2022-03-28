Camellia (LON:CAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5,950.00

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5,950 ($78.33) and last traded at GBX 6,000 ($78.99), with a volume of 198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,025 ($79.32).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,495.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,571.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of £165.72 million and a PE ratio of 109.58.

Camellia Company Profile (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as livestock grazing activities.

