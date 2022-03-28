Camellia (LON:CAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5,950.00

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5,950 ($78.33) and last traded at GBX 6,000 ($78.99), with a volume of 198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,025 ($79.32).
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,495.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,571.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of £165.72 million and a PE ratio of 109.58.
Camellia Company Profile (LON:CAM)
Featured Stories
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.