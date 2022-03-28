Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSE:HIVE)

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSE:HIVE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$2.80 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$5.00 target price (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

