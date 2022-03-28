Canadian Solar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 10,618 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 305% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,623 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,307 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,534 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,985 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,488 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 23,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,686. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar (Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

