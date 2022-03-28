Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canon during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 87,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period.

NYSE:CAJ traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.36. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84.

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Canon had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canon Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

