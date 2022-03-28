Capital City Trust Co. FL Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,026 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 74,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 31,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $310.68 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.03 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.82. The company has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

