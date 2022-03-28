Capital One Financial Weighs in on Continental Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.16.

NYSE:CLR opened at $65.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.18%.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.