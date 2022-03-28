Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Down 42.6% in March

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,200 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 874,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

CRLFF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 127,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,419. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

