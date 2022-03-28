CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on April 15th

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend payment by 8.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT has a payout ratio of 112.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

CTRE stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 74.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 39.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

