CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on April 15th

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend payment by 8.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT has a payout ratio of 112.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CareTrust REIT to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.
CTRE stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $16.86 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 74.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,746,000 after buying an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 39.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
