Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Raised by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063,681 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.32. The stock had a trading volume of 60,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,046. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global raised Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

