Casper 24-Hour Volume Tops $17.03 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Casper has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0801 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $348.18 million and approximately $17.03 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00047743 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.90 or 0.07047456 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,492.93 or 1.00183768 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00045953 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,760,508,140 coins and its circulating supply is 4,347,509,400 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

