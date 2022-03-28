CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,500 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the February 28th total of 281,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of CDHSF stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $0.81.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

