CEA Industries (CEAD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th.

CEA Industries stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. CEA Industries has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $16.86.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries, Inc engages in in the development, design, and distribution of cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture, primarily for cannabis crops. It offers controlled climate systems, controls, and biosecurity cultivation products, and MEP engineering, odor control, and installation support services.

