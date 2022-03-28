CEEK VR Market Cap Hits $348.42 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $348.42 million and $13.51 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00035589 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00110366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 744,176,729 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

