Celo (CELO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $73.37 Million

Celo (CELO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Celo has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.29 or 0.00007012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $73.37 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00048141 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.29 or 0.07026510 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,827.82 or 0.99820275 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047410 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,388,610 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

