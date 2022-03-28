Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $7.36

Shares of Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.89. Celularity shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 5,352 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Celularity in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celularity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in Celularity by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Celularity in the third quarter valued at $109,000. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

