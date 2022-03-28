Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a na rating and issued a C$21.00 price target (up previously from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.88.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$20.95 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.89 and a 1 year high of C$21.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.34. The firm has a market cap of C$41.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.65 per share, with a total value of C$156,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$603,495.30. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares in the company, valued at C$5,600,842.97. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,010 shares of company stock worth $651,686 in the last 90 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

