ChainX Market Cap Hits $22.37 Million (PCX)

ChainX (PCX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00003787 BTC on exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $22.37 million and $1.67 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ChainX has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00048869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.29 or 0.07066432 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,241.33 or 0.99999717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

