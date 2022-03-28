Chardan Capital Trims Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Target Price to $18.00

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Femasys in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Femasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:FEMY opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.49. Femasys has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67.

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. On average, analysts expect that Femasys will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEMY. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Femasys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

