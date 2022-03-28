Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Issues Earnings Results

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Charlotte’s Web stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.24. 367,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,799. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. Charlotte’s Web has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $4.88.

Get Charlotte's Web alerts:

CWBHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charlotte's Web Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlotte's Web and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.