Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CWBHF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 367,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,799. Charlotte’s Web has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41.

CWBHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Charlotte’s Web from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $1.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

