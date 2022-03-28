Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.57 million, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is presently 830.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 254.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

