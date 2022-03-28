ChessCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $136.00 (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, ChessCoin has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. ChessCoin has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $136.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChessCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,431.01 or 1.79869998 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About ChessCoin

ChessCoin (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

