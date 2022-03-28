Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.29 and last traded at $47.91. 106,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,449,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.76.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wedbush downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.52.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $57.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,288.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

