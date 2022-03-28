China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter worth approximately $564,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CEA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. 330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,761. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.19. China Eastern Airlines has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

