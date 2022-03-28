China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Update

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CREG opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. China Recycling Energy has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

