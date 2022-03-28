China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Down 48.1% in March

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,900 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 995,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 344.6 days.

CRGGF stock remained flat at $$3.98 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $6.72.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.