China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the February 28th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CNCT stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. China Teletech has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

