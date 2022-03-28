CIBC Trims Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Target Price to C$23.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VGCX. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Victoria Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday.

TSE VGCX traded down 0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting 16.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is 16.00. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of 12.25 and a fifty-two week high of 22.54.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

