Cim LLC Boosts Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 100.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 322.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 213.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stewart B. Reed sold 40,517 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $5,580,001.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OFLX opened at $123.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $173.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

