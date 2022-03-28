Cim LLC Grows Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes stock opened at $45.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.06. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.29.

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.35. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

