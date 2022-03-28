Cim LLC Purchases 381 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Cim LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FIX. DA Davidson raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $88.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average is $88.99. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

